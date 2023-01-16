Margot Robbie Stuns In Pale Blue Gown With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Babylon’ Premiere In Sydney: Photos

Margot Robbie looked absolutely stunning in a skintight blue gown with a thigh-high slit at the Sydney premiere of 'Babylon.'

Image Credit: Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Australian premiere of Babylon on Jan. 15. The 32-year-old wore a gorgeous icy blue Versace gown with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage at the Sydney premiere.

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in this blue Versace dress at the Australian premiere of ‘Babylon’ on Jan. 15. (Richard Milnes/Shutterstock)

Margot’s spaghetti strap pale blue shiny metallic dress featured a low-cut underwire neckline and a corset bodice that highlighted her tiny waist. Wrapped around her waist was a ruched silky skirt that had a massive slit starting all the way at her hip and was lined with bright red lace. She accessorized her look with a pair of satin blue ankle-strap heels and subtle but gorgeous glam. Her blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in waves while a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Margot’s blue gown featured a plunging neckline & a thigh-high slit. (Richard Milnes/Shutterstock)

Margot has been doing a ton of press for her highly anticipated new film and aside from this blue gown, she was just at the London premiere on Jan. 13, when she stunned in a bright red Valentino Spring 2023 cape gown. The dress was totally different than what Margot usually wears as it completely covered up her figure and was just a long shapeless gown. However, the entire back of the dress was cut out, showing off some skin, and she topped her look off with a matching bold red lip.

The night before that, Margot attended the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated ​for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Babylon. At the award show, she slayed the red carpet in a pink halterneck Chanel gown that was completely sheer and covered in beaded stripes. The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist and flowed into a mermaid skirt that was lined with tulle and lace.

