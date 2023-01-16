Lola, 17, & Sami Sheen, 18, Spotted In Rare Photos Together During Double Date In Malibu

Lola and Sami Sheen visited Howdy's restaurant and flashed several smiles as they were photographed walking outside the location.

Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

Lola Sheen, 17, and Sami Sheen, 18, were recently seen on a rare outing in Malibu, CA and looked content and happy. The sisters appeared to be on a double date at Howdy’s restaurant and were flashing smiles as they walked outside the location with others. They were both dressed casually, including a white long-sleeved button-down sweater over a green top, dark gray sweatpants, and black sneakers on Lola, and a white Budweiser top T-shirt, tan cargo pants, and black sneakers on Sami.

The girls also had different hairstyles. Lola kept her hair down and parted in the middle and Sami had her hair in two loose braids. The former also carried a brown purse while the latter carried a black purse over one shoulder and added sunglasses to her overall look.

Lola and Sami are rarely photographed during outings together, so their time at the restaurant was a bit of a surprise. When they’re not together, they’re making headlines on their own or with their parents, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. Just three weeks ago, Sami got attention for rocking a white bikini and Santa hat while posing for photos in the snow in Montana. She shared them on Instagram and made a joke in the caption. “the grinch stole my clothes this year,” she wrote.

A few months before Sami posted her eye-catching winter-themed photos, Lola also got attention for posting photos of herself during a bike ride in Hawaii. She wore denim overalls over a bikini top and sneakers and had her long blonde hair down. She also put a flower in her hair as she posed by a tree in the gorgeous outside area.

In addition to Lola and Sami, Denise is the mom to her daughter Eloise, 11, whom she adopted in 2011. She raises her with her husband Aaron Phypers and often shares happy moments in their lives just as she does with Lola and Sami. Charlie is also the father of his daughter Cassandra, 38, and 13-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob.

