‘AGT: All-Stars’ Exclusive Preview: Dance Town Family Wows The Judges With Dancing Extravaganza

Dance Town Family is about to take the competition up to a whole new level. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the dance group’s performance in the January 18 episode of AGT: All-Stars. They start out with a terrific dance line with their female dancers.

The group ups the ante with tumbling across the stage and paired dancing. You can’t take your eyes off this act during any second of their performance. This would be a perfect Vegas show.

Throughout the performance, Heidi Klum is dancing along and calls the “performance” amazing to the judges. When it’s over, confetti rains down around everyone. Howie Mandel immediately gets out of his seat for a standing ovation. Heidi even looks a little sad that the performance is over!

Dance Town Family first appeared on America’s Got Talent in season 15. The group made it all the way to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated. They did come back as a wildcard in the semi-finals but were eliminated again.

The past two weeks of AGT: All-Stars performances have been epic. Many AGT alums and Got Talent acts from around the world have taken the stage for memorable performances.

The January 18 episode marks the third round of performances on AGT: All-Stars. Heidi and Simon Cowell still have to give out their Golden Buzzers, which will send acts straight to the finals. If Heidi’s giving out her Golden Buzzer this week, this might just be the act that gets that golden ticket.

Only two acts will be moving forward to the finals by the end of the episode. One is a Golden Buzzer act and the other is chosen by the AGT superfans. So far, the two Golden Buzzer acts have been Light Balance Kids and the Detroit Youth Choir. The other two acts voted into the finals are Aidan Bryant and The Bello Sisters. AGT: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.