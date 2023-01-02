‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Howie Mandel Gives His Golden Buzzer To Inspiring Ukrainian Teens

The best of the best will be going head-to-head in the brand-new series AGT: All-Stars. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews have returned to crown one act the ultimate all-star. During the January 2 premiere episode, only Howie can press the Golden Buzzer, sending one act directly to the finals.

AGT: All-Stars First Round Of Performances

The first act to perform is the Bello Sisters. They are from season 15 of AGT. They were unable to come to the finale because of COVID-19, so they performed virtually. After their stunning and jaw-dropping performance, the judges give them a standing ovation. Howie raves that they represent the “epitome of women supporting women.” Simon tells the trio, “That was about as close to perfection as I’ve ever seen.”

Aneeshwar Kunchala is the most adorable 7-year-old you’ve ever seen. He’s a wildlife conservationist who made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent. He has an important message about saving the planet. You can’t take your eyes off him during his performance. “You are probably one of the most inspirational young men I’ve ever seen,” Howie says. Heidi tells the young conversationist that “everything you just said was so moving.”

Caly Bevier, Simon’s Golden Buzzer from season 11, returns to the AGT stage. When she was 15 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She’s overcome that and is now 23 years old. She performs the first song she ever wrote on AGT: All-Stars. Howie tells Caly that she “sounded a little Halsey-esque.” Heidi adds, “I think you nailed it.” After Caly walks away, Simon tells the judges, “That was special.”

Mentalist Lioz from AGT season 13 believes this is his time for redemption. He asks Heidi to join him on stage for his act. During the performance, Simon is the one to press his red X. “The first time you were good stupid, this time you were bad stupid,” Simon says. Howie totally disagrees with him. “I think stupid is funny. I think silly is funny,” Howie says to Lioz. Heidi’s opinion falls in line with what Simon is thinking.

Canada’s Got Talent winner Jeanick Fournier takes the stage to perform a breathtaking version of Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again.” Heidi raves that Jeanick is really “incredible.” Howie tells Jeanick that she makes him “proud” that he’s from Canada and believes she’s even better now than when she was on Canada’s Got Talent.

Howie Mandel Gives Out His Golden Buzzer

Light Balance Kids have overcome so much since the last time AGT fans saw them in season 14. One member’s father is currently fighting in the war in Ukraine. Their performance is fun, interactive, and perfect for a Vegas show. There are usually 14 kids in the group, but some of them couldn’t come because of the situation in Ukraine, so adults from Light Balance helped them out.

“It was your best performance you’ve ever done,” Simon says. “If anything defines an all-star, it was that performance.” Howie believes Light Balance Kids have “such an amazing message.” He wants to help them in any way he can. He gives them his Golden Buzzer and sends them straight to the finale!

Beatboxers Berywam made it to the quarterfinals on AGT and now they’re looking to become world champions. “You’re musicians, you’re singers, you’re rappers all in one,” Howie declares. He definitely thinks they have what it takes to be the All-Star champion. “I think you are better now than when we saw you a few years back,” Simon tells the group.

Season 15 finalist Alan Silva takes the competition to a whole new level with his stunning performance. He ends his performance right in front of the judges. Howie stands up to applaud the terrific performance. “I think that was a step up from anything we have ever seen before from you,” Howie tells Alan. Simon thinks that was “the best” he’s ever seen of an aerialist act.

AGT season 16 contestant Jimmie Herrod wows the judges with his gorgeous rendition of Joji’s “Glimpse of Us.” His voice is truly one of a kind. “That’s how you do it,” Simon says before adding the performance was “absolutely brilliant.” Howie makes a bold statement about Jimmie’s talent. “You are, in my opinion, the best male vocalist in the history of AGT,” he says.

The final performance of the night comes from AGT season 2 champion Terry Fator. He brings out an Elton John puppet during his act and sings “Rocket Man” with two puppets. “You are a legend. You are the OG of ventriloquists,” Heidi says. Simon reveals that they only did AGT: All-Stars if Terry would do it, so he’s very glad Terry returned to the AGT stage.

Now it’s time for the first results of AGT: All-Stars. The first act in the top 3 is the Bello Sisters. They are joined by Caly and Terry. Caly is eliminated first, leaving only the Bello Sisters and Terry on stage. The Bello Sisters are voted into the next round of the competition over Terry. “You’ve just beaten the best of the best,” Simon tells the sibling trio.