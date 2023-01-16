Amanda Seyfried Jokes About Critics’ Choice Awards Wardrobe Malfunction As Dress ‘Keeps Breaking’: Watch

Amanda Seyfried wasn’t going to let a little mishap affect her night and she proved that on the red carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15. The 37-year-old wore a stunning metallic gold gown, however, she joked in an interview on the red carpet that her dress kept breaking and even joked she was going to “take it off.”

Amanda donned a metallic gold off-the-shoulder archival Dior gown that had a completely sheer bodice and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cut out on her tiny waist and had frayed lining under the chest panels, while the rest of the gown flowed out into a slinky long skirt and train. Amanda looked gorgeous and confident in her dress, which is why we would never have known something was wrong. However, in an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet, Amanda revealed that the dress kept breaking.

In the interview, Amanda said, “It keeps breaking. I’m not kidding it keeps ripping – it keeps breaking – I’m tacked. I’m just going to take off my dress, I’m just going to take it off, it keeps ripping. It’s fine. Honestly, it’s old it’s beautiful.” She made light of the situation which could have turned out badly, but Amanda played it off with grace and ease.

Not only did Amanda look gorgeous in her gown, but she accessorized the dress with a dazzling diamond choker necklace and stunning glam featuring a bold red lip done by makeup artist, Genevieve Herr. Meanwhile, her blonde hair was slicked back into a low ponytail with two curled pieces left out to frame her face done by hairstylist, Renato Campora.