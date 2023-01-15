Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.

The proud dad also topped off his look with a black baseball cap as he carried a large black bag and both girls had their hair pulled back. Sunday seemed to be holding leftovers of food, which indicated they enjoyed a meal at a nearby restaurant. The family looked content and happy and at one point, engaged in conversation.

The latest outing didn’t include Keith’s wife and Sunday and Faith’s mother, Nicole Kidman, 55, but the actress is usually seen with them quite often. On Friday, they were all photographed boarding a private jet at the Sydney Airport after enjoying a trip in Nicole’s home country of Australia. Like her family, the beauty proved she looks great in casual clothing when she showed off a light pink button-down top, jeans, and sneakers during the outing.

Before their departure, Keith and Nicole made headlines for their fun time in Sydney. They were seen walking hand in hand as they took a stroll along the Sydney Harbour foreshore in late Dec. Their smiles proved they were having a thrilling time as they’ve celebrated their love and marriage for 16 years.

Before their trip, the lovebirds marked their wedding anniversary in June. Nicole took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of them lighting candles during their wedding and added a loving message to Keith in the caption. “Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️,” it read.