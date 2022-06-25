Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Wedding Throwback With Keith Urban On 16th Anniversary: ‘Forever’

Nicole Kidman, 55, is celebrating her 16th anniversary with Keith Urban, 54, by sharing a throwback wedding pic with fans. The actress posted the snapshot, which shows her and the country singer lighting a candle together during their ceremony, on June 25 and received a lot of compliments and well wishes. The lovebirds were decked out in their wedding outfits, including the gorgeous wedding dress Nicole donned and the black and white suit and tie Keith showed off, for the special day and were all smiles.

“Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️,” Nicole sweetly captioned the pic while also tagging Keith. “happy anniversary!! ❤️it’s you and keith forever ♾!,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “The journey you have both shared with us is a beautiful and inspiring one.” Other followers shared many red heart emojis to signify their love of the memorable photo.

Five days before Nicole shared the loving post, Keith posted a photo of him kissing the Australian beauty on his own Instagram in honor of her birthday. “Happy birthday babygirl. xxxx,” he wrote in the caption. Like Nicole’s latest post, the pic received a large amount of responses that were full of love and support.

View Related Gallery Nicole Kidman's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: See The Star's Stunning Ensembles Nicole Kidman Australian actor Nicole Kidman walks the red carpet during the world premier for her latest film, Australia, in Sydney Australia Kidman, Sydney, Australia Australian Actress Nicole Kidman Poses For Photographers on the Red Carpet Prior the Screening of the Film 'Fur: an Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus' Directed by Steven Shainberg at the First International Rome Film Festival in Rome Italy Friday 13 October 2006 Italy Rome Italy Cinema Rome Film Festival - Oct 2006

In addition to leaving each other adorable messages on social media, Nicole and Keith often show off their love for each other through some PDA on red carpets of events. In Apr., they showed up to the premiere of The Northman, which Nicole stars in, and cuddled while posing for pics in front of cameras. They looked so in love as they also flaunted fashionable attire, including a long light pink dress with feathers for Nicole and an all black suit and tie for Keith.

Nicole and Keith were married in 2006 after a longtime romance. They welcomed two daughters together, including Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, after getting hitched and have seemed inseparable ever since. Nicole also shares daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she adopted with her ex Tom Cruise.