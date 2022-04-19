Nicole Kidman Rocks Feathered Dress As She Cuddles Keith Urban At ‘The Northman’ Premiere

The premiere of The Northman is here, and one of its stars, Nicole Kidman, is stealing the show! The 54-year-old looked as stunning as ever as she appeared on the red carpet in a pale green long-sleeve dress with a black turtleneck collar and fabulous pink ruffled detailing on the sleeves. The dress also featured more pink floral-like embellishments toward the bottom, and the Nine Perfect Strangers actress paired the look with strappy black heels and a silver clutch, wearing her strawberry blonde locks in a low messy bun.

Nicole was also joined by her husband, Australian-American musician Keith Urban. She cuddled close to her hubby on the carpet as he looked equally stunning in an all-black suit.

The Robert Eggers flick — which follows his two other dramatic horrors, The Witch and The Lighthouse — is coming to theaters on April 22. In addition to directing the Hamlet-esque movie, Eggers also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón.

Eggers’ previous films were critically acclaimed, while The Lighthouse, which starred Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, won Best Cinematography at the 92nd Academy Awards. Suffice it to say, we have a lot to get excited for with The Northman, which is set to be epic in scale.

In the film, Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth, the Viking warrior prince who is on a mission to avenge his father’s death. Nicole comes in to play Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún, while Ethan Hawke stars as King Aurvandill, Amleth’s deceased father. Anya Taylor-Joy, who previously worked with Eggers in The Witch, plays Olga, a young sorceress who aids Amleth.

Alexander admitted that he’s never worked harder on a project than The Northman. “He absolutely is [a perfectionist],” Alexander said about Eggers in an interview with Interview magazine. “But he’s also a genius. The Northman was the first time I worked on something that was so meticulously stylized, and you almost had to see it as a dance between the camera and the actors, because the camera was constantly moving, and so were we. If the timing was slightly off, then we’d have to go again. I’ve never been more tired than after those six months.”