Meghann Fahy Breaks Silence On Rumor She’s Dating ‘White Lotus’ Co-Star Leo Woodall

The months-long rumors that The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy, 32, and Leo Woodall, 26, are dating have finally been put to bed! The blonde beauty appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live alongside Theo James, 38, on Jan. 12 and answered an audience member’s question about Meghann and Leo’s dating rumor. “Is there any truth to the rumor that you might be dating your White Lotus co-star Leo Woodall?”, the guest caller asked, to which the 32-year-old replied, “Oh I don’t kiss and tell come on guys!”

In response to her cheeky reply, Andy, 54, said, “it would be delicious.” When the host told Meghann that they “would all love it,” she finally caved and said that she would answer the question just for Andy. “For you, I’ll say sure,” she admitted, before adding that she was “kidding.” The Bravo executive continued to pry, “your friends with benefits,” but The Bold Type actress still would not budge. “We’re friends,” she affirmed before Theo chimed in with, “second base!”

Leo and his co-star’s romance speculation was further fueled by their flirty comments on each other’s respective Instagram accounts since Season 2 premiered on Oct. 30, 2022. One of the first instances was on Sept. 11, 2022, when Leo took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from his time in Italy. “That’s amore,” he captioned the post, to which Meghann commented, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” Interestingly, Leo replied to Meghann’s comment and said, “Love you right back.” In the third slide, many fans were sure to point out that Meghann had Leo’s finger in her mouth in the polaroid photo.

Following that flirty exchange, the two continued their sweet online commentary on Nov. 28, 2022. When Meghann shared some photos from her ELLE Magazine shoot via Instagram, Leo couldn’t help but comment on how much he loves her. “And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!”, she captioned the post, to which Leo commented, “UK loves you back.” Later, the actress who plays Daphne on the hit HBO series replied to Leo with a heart face emoji.

Although Meghann might be keeping a tight lip on this one for now, Leo made sure everyone knew how much he loved her when she shared a video of herself singing a Christmas song on Nov. 13, 2022. “Can you do a Christmas album please cheers,” the up-and-coming Hollywood hunk wrote. Meghann co-starred on The White Lotus for the show’s second season alongside Leo, Theo, Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, and more. Although Season 3 has been confirmed, it has not been revealed which cast members are set to return to the thriller series.