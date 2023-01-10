Stevie Nicks & Ex-BF Lindsey Buckingham Reunite 6 Weeks After Christine McVie’s Death

Six weeks after Christine McVie‘s November 30th, 2022 death, her bandmates reunited to look back on her incredible musical legacy. Former couple Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were seen leaving the service on Monday, January 9, at Little Beach House Malibu, per TMZ. Bandmate Mick Fleetwood was also in attendance. The outlet reported that all three, who were snapped leaving the memorial, shared memories and paid tribute to the iconic singer. Stevie, looking somber in head to toe black with a gray scarf, poignantly carried a fully bloomed white rose, and a separate red rose. She wore her famous long, blonde hair in waves around her shoulders as she exited the building.

Lindsay, who famously dated Stevie from 1972-1976, wore a brown jacket, jeans, and black t shirt, while Mick wore a black fedora and black suit with a yellow shirt to the service. Christine passed away in November at the age of 79 at a hospital following what was described as “a short illness.”

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Mick and Stevie also posted a joint statement saying there were “no words” to describe the “sadness” at her death. “She was truly one of a kind, special, and talented beyond measure,” he wrote in part. “We were so lucky to have a life with her.” Lindsey took to his own social media account on December 1, 2022, to write that Christine’s “sudden passing” was “profoundly heartbreaking.”

Hauntingly, Lindsey captioned a portrait post one day earlier on November 29, “And the days dwindle down To a precious few . . .September, November . . .And these few precious days.”