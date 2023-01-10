Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable With Shaggy Hair Filming Movie With Millie Bobby Bown

Chris Pratt grew out his hair and rocked a mustache while filming his upcoming movie The Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, January 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, looked pretty rugged while he was on set for the new film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, and Billy Bob Thornton, marking a very different look from his famous clean, cut look.

Chris was seen with a handlebar mustache and some stubble, and his hair was a bit longer, almost reaching his shoulders, with a much shaggier look than his typical short hair. The Parks and Recreation alum also rocked a white t-shirt and cut-off black denim vest, which was seemingly a part of his costume. Fans had gotten a peek of the new look when he was seen on the set back in November.

While it’s not clear what his role in The Electric State is, the look is very different from the way that fans have gotten used to seeing Chris in movies like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. While he’s occasionally had facial hair (including beards and mustaches), Chris typically has much shorter hair and often goes for a clean-cut look. Chris did show a look at his mustache on New Year’s Day in a sweet photo on Instagram alongside his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. “New year, new stache, same us. Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed New Year!” he wrote. Given the quick change time though, it seems like the shaggy hair may just be a wig, but that mustache is the real deal!

Besides the all-star cast, there aren’t many details about The Electric State readily available. Millie has been seen filming some of her scenes down in Georgia though, and the IMDb page for the film has a short description. “An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” the page says.