Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo

Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.

Before she stepped out on the red carpet of the Globes, Ana impressed many viewers with her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The film was based on “a fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of the late superstar,” according to IMDB. It also starred other impressive actors, including Lily Fisher and Julianne Nicholson.

Ana’s lasting impression in the role of Marilyn didn’t come without its difficulties. The beauty talked about the challenging aspects of taking on the project, in an exclusive video posted by Gold Derby in Nov. She said her participation in the film “definitely pushed [her] limits,” and she “had to go to [some] dark places in order to capture the truth.” She also admitted to having fun while “capturing who Norma was.”

When Ana’s not making headlines for her acting career, she’s doing so for her personal life. The film star met Ben Affleck in 2019, when the two of them filmed the movie Deep Water together, and they started dating shortly after. Their romance brought on many headlines and cameras followed them around regularly as they got to know each other.

From passionate makeouts during walks to hanging out with Ben and his three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, all of whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, Ana seemed content and happy during the relationship. By Jan, 2021, however, the pair called it quits and Ben moved on to ex-love Jennifer Lopez, whom he ended up marrying.