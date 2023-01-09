Claire Danes, 43, Pregnant: Actress Expecting 3rd Child With Husband Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting. The couple’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday (Jan. 8) that Claire, 43, is pregnant with their third child. She and Hugh, 47, are already proud parents of two beautiful boys, having welcomed Cyrus Michael Christopher in 2012 and Rowan in 2018. The news comes ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes awards, where Claire is nominated for Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series for her work on Fleishman Is In Trouble.

It’s unclear when Claire is due. In August 2022, she cut a trim figure while out in Malibu. At the start of the month, Claire hit the sand and the surf while wearing a white and blue bikini. The My So-Called Life alum caught some rays while wearing a low-cut swimsuit, and her stomach was flat and fit. There was no sign of a baby bump, so this news of a third pregnancy might be a late Holiday present for the couple.

Claire previously raved about motherhood. When she was pregnant with Rowan in 2018, she said she would “get to retire for a little while” and prepare for the bundle of joy. “It feels like a huge luxury,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.”

However, when Claire returned to work, Cyrus seemed to fit in with the Homeland set. “He’s the Homeland baby,” she told PEOPLE in 2020. “I was pregnant with him filming. Third season, he was five months. I have so many photos of him in various stages of development in Carrie Mathison’s chair. … “He says, ‘Action!’ He’s a real set baby. It’s really sweet. He loves the [show’s operations room] because of all the lights. It’s a great environment for a kid. It’s the circus!”

However, Danes has been open about how pregnancy and motherhood isn’t always smiles and laughs. “Being a mom is incredibly challenging,” Claire said in 2014’s Harper’s Bazaar UK, per Mother magazine. “But, we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. We all have that resentment at times and anxiety about being trapped by the role, that responsibility. And, then, chemically, it can run riot, and there’s no ‘off’ button. [For me] that was the hardest adjustment. You always feel beholden to somebody. And, for so long they’re like koala bears, you just feel a physical responsibility to be there for them to cling to. It’s pretty primal.”