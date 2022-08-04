Claire Danes Slays In String Bikini & Pixie Cut For Malibu Beach Outing: Photos

Homeland actress Claire Danes was spotted soaking up the sun in Malibu, Calif. on Aug. 4. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here, the 43-year-old actress stunned in a white bikini with blue palm trees printed on it. The set featured a halter top and side-tie bikini bottoms. She rocked a super short blonde bob that highlighted her gorgeous, thick hair and accessorized with black oversized sunglasses and white dangly earrings.

Claire, who has been married to English actor Hugh Dancy since 2009, is a notoriously private person but keeps her schedule packed. At the time of this writing, she is filming the FX series Fleishman Is In Trouble, in which she stars as the ex-wife of Toby Fleishman, played by Jesse Eisenberg. She will also be starring as Hillary Clinton in Rodham, a show based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s alternative history book that follows life as Hillary if she never married Bill Clinton. Dakota Fanning is set to play a younger version of Hillary in the show, but it is having difficulties finding a streamer to pick it up, according to Variety.

Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent, in which Claire stars as a traveling widower to hunt down a mythical serpent, was released in 2022. She stars alongside Tom Hiddleston and Clemence Poesy in the drama-mystery.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Over 40 In Swimsuits: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez, Goldie Hawn & More Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Of course, the mother of two is best known for her breakout role of Angela Chase in the 1994 series My So-Called Life and for portraying Carrie Mathison in Homeland for nearly a decade. The show aired between 2011 and 2020 across eight seasons, and after wrapping the final season Claire gushed about how much she enjoyed her character. “I loved her. It was just so nice to play the smartest person in the room, somebody who was so daring and unapologetically ambitious and such a badass. She’s not really going away,” she told The Guardian in April 2020.

In addition, the Emmy Award-winning actress told the Los Angeles Times that she was “both relieved and proud” once the hit Showtime series wrapped. “I’m also grieving, which is inevitable,” she added.