Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers North West On At Her Basketball Game With Son Saint, 7,

Kim Kardashian was spotted smiling and clapping while wearing the casual and figure-flattering outfit in the stands before exiting the game with her oldest child and others.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 7, 2023 11:22AM EST
View gallery
Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5003783 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting Mother Kim Kardashian proves to be 'Mom Goals' as she goes all out showing support her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. North and Saint hold onto Kim as they make their way through the crowd after the game. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian arrive's at North's Basketball Game on her birthday in Calabasas Ca. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909983_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian, Kids
Kim Kardashian with Saint and North after the basketball game. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

In addition to being photographed sitting down during the game, Kim was photographed leaving the location along with North, who wore her gray and black basketball uniform and black sneakers. Saint and Penelope were also slightly behind them and wore their own stylish outfits, including a black puffer coat over a black graphic tee, black shorts, and black slip-on shoes for him, and an oversized black tee and black pants for her.

Kim Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kim, Saint, and Penelope at the game. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Before Kim’s latest appearance at North’s game, she made headlines for dancing to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, whom she had a public feud with in the past, in a video with North. The doting mom could be seen in the background as North appeared right in front of the camera, in the TikTok clip. They both wore white and black outfits, including a white hoodie for North and a white zip-up top over a black crop top and black leggings for Kim.

Kim Kardashian
Kim walking outside the location of the game, (AGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

Another one of the mother-daughter videos to get attention recently was one in which North transformed herself into her dad, Kanye West, by using a filter of his face over hers. The clip was set to a remix of the rapper’s 2013 song “Bound 2” and the his ex-wife and daughter captioned it with, “Bound Baby.” They both wore matching black outfits, including oversized shades for Kim and a knit cap for North.

That wasn’t the first time Kim appeared in a video with “Bound 2” playing. The SKIMS founder also appeared in her former husband’s music video for the tune, which is still memorable. He was sitting on a Honda CRF-X motorcycle while she went topless and straddled him, in the feature.

More From Our Partners

ad