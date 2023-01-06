’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Andrei Is Convinced Charlie Called Immigration

Elizabeth and Andrei’s family drama boils over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all. Elizabeth is at home with only one month left in her pregnancy, so she couldn’t travel to New York City with Andrei and her family. Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, alludes to someone calling immigration about Andrei, and he’s asked point-blank if he did.

“No… I don’t think about him,” Charlie says. Becky backs up Charlie and adds, “I really highly doubt that anyone from my family called the office.” Host Shaun Robinson asks Becky why she doubts that Charlie called immigration. “My family doesn’t do petty sh*t like that. They really don’t,” Becky says.

Andrei is convinced that Charlie is the one who called immigration. When he’s asked why he thinks that, Andrei can’t prove it. “He said, he’s insinuating,” Andrei says. He adds that his lawyer has told him that it’s “a possibility that somebody have reported you” because it’s “not normal” to not get a green card.

Andrei’s lawyer joins the tell-all and explains why Andrei likely has to go through a new interview. The lawyer points out that Andrei could have been flagged for past conduct or someone may have filed a complaint against him anonymously that his marriage was fraudulent. The latter would trigger an investigation.

The lawyer reveals that immigration is more likely to halt an application if the complaint is coming from a credible source. “Obviously, family members would be more credible than an anonymous source,” Andrei’s lawyer says. Charlie asks, “How do you know if they’re family members if they’re anonymous?”

Andrei quips, “Who else would know?” Andrei’s lawyer notes that they wouldn’t technically know if it was a family member because they’re not privy to that information. “Exactly. That’s my point,” Charlie replies. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all will air on January 8 at 8 p.m. on TLC.