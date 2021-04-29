At Home With ’90 Day Fiance’s Elizabeth & Andrei: How They’ve Entertained Baby Eleanor, 2, In Quarantine

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are giving HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE home tour to show how they’ve spent life in quarantine with their busy little girl who turned 2 in January!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet have been flooding social media with precious snapshots and videos of their daughter, Eleanor, 2. And since they’ve spent much of their time at home this past year to help flatten the curve amid the pandemic, Elizabeth, 30, and Andrei, 34, took HollywoodLife on an EXCLUSIVE tour of their Florida abode to show how they’ve kept their adorable tot entertained during quarantine.

“Since the pandemic we have had to become very, very creative,” Elizabeth said while giving fans a glimpse at Eleanor’s toys in the backyard of their home. “We got Ellie a playset, we got her a splash pad that she uses, she even has a moon bounce, but it’s not up right now. So many things to just get creative while we were quarantining.”

Elizabeth and Andrei also showed off their daughter’s Pinterest-worthy nursery. The reality star couple went with soft hues of grey, pale pink, and white. Their little girl has a plush pink rug, a ball pit, and a height chart on the wall. Eleanor showed that she “already knows what to do” with the growth chart as she stood against the wall and waited to be measured by mommy.

As fans of the reality star couple may know, Elizabeth and Andrei first wed in Florida in Oct. 2017 and hosted a second wedding in Moldova so that Andrei’s family could attend. So next, they shared a special area in their home where they showcased their “shrine of photos” which included a snapshot from the day they got engaged.

“We love to keep a ton of photos in the house,” Elizabeth said. “It means a lot to us to be able to remember all the wonderful things that we’ve done.” The special moment when Andrei proposed was captured on a photo as Elizabeth wrapped her arms around her husband-to-be shortly after he popped the question.

The couple began reminiscing. “This is the day we got engaged in Sicily,” Elizabeth said while pointing out the photo. Andrei recalled the treasured moment: “Yes, in Sicily, Italy. Who doesn’t remember? We went to Palermo, Italy and I proposed to Elizabeth over there by the water. It was a nice evening, stars were shining, someone was singing with the guitar, I was dancing.”

Elizabeth and Andrei love spending time with their daughter and they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they aren’t done growing their family quite yet. “We definitely have plans for more children in the future,” Elizabeth said. As for when we can plan to see another 90 Day baby Castravet? She replied, “You’ll have to wait and see.”

You can follow Elizabeth and Andrei’s journey during a new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, and new episodes are also available Friday mornings on discovery+.