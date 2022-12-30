’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Jovi Calls Andrei His ‘Biggest Enemy’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all is going to be a game-changer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 1 episode, things get heated between Jovi and Andrei at the bar. Jovi snaps at Andrei and accuses him of “using Libby’s family, manipulating the whole family, turning everybody against each other. You’re trying to pick a fight with everybody in the family.”

Andrei is taken aback by Jovi’s accusations. He’s not sure why Jovi is bringing all of this up. Jovi claims that he’s just defending himself. Andre does the same thing and denies he’s done anything to Libby’s family. “This was coming to them. I didn’t f**king do anything wrong,” Andrei says.

Now that Jovi has started all kinds of drama, Andrei is not going to back down. Andrei snaps at Jovi that his “wife broke your f**king family apart. Because it seems like she wants to f**king leave you and f**king stay in Europe. You’re asking for it.”

Jovi says that Libby is eventually going to figure out Andrei is the “problem.” Jovi admits that he thought he was going to be able to have a fun time with Andrei, but now he feels like Andrei is his “biggest enemy.”

Andrei tells Jovi to his face that he has “a problem with me telling you the truth.” Jovi gets up and storms out of the bar. “This was a mistake,” he says. Andrei thinks that Jovi walked out of the bar because he got “confronted with reality.”

This latest drama has Andrei locked and loaded for the upcoming tell-all. He’s not going to hold back about Jovi. “I have some stuff to say and I’m gonna tell Yara [that] Jovi is a party boy. He is definitely not in Yara’s league. That’s for sure. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.