Prince Harry Braves The Rain In 1st Photo After Book Excerpt About William Allegedly Attacking Him Released

The Duke of Sussex was seen taking his dog out for some fun in the rain, the same day that the first excerpt of his memoir 'Spare' was released.

January 5, 2023 9:35AM EST
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
The Princess of Wales holds son Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on Sunday, August 9, 1987. Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their two children William and Henry are spending a week’s vacation on the island as guests of King Juan Carlos and his family. (AP Photo/John Redman)
The rain won’t stop Prince Harry! The prince, 38, was seen taking his and Meghan Markle’s dog Pula to play during a downpour in California on Wednesday, January 4. Harry was seen bundled up in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The shots of Harry and Pula were the first photos of the Duke Of Sussex released after an excerpt of his upcoming memoir Spare was detailed by The Guardian.

Harry was seen bundled up from a downpour with the labrador in California. He had a black raincoat and sweats on, as he was seen taking Pula out of the car. He also wore a large pair of olive green rainboots and a gray beanie. He also carried a toy to help him play fetch with the pup! Despite the poor weather, Harry’s dog seemed to really enjoy a day out of the house.

Prince Harry is seen at the Invictus Games in April. (MEGA)

The photos were taken hours before the excerpt, which details an alleged fight that turned physical between Harry and his brother Prince William, was reported on. Harry said that his brother, 40, argued with him about Meghan, 41, during a meeting at Nottingham Cottage. Harry claimed that the Prince of Wales called his wife “rude” and “abrasive,” before claiming that William got physical. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor,” he wrote in the book. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The excerpt was released nearly two weeks after the bombshell Netflix documentary Harry And Meghan was released. During the docu-series, which has become the most-viewed documentary on Netflix (per CNN), Harry detailed a similar argument that he got into with William. He said that he went to Sandringham House in January 2020 to discuss his and Meghan’s roles in the Royal family with William, then-Prince Charlesand Queen Elizabethbut he said it got ugly. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he said.

Prince Harry detailed an aggressive fight with his brother Prince William in a new excerpt from his memoir. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Despite speaking out about the past issues he’s had with his family, Harry did reveal that he’s hoping to reconcile in a preview for an upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

Harry’s memoir Spare will be published on Tuesday, January 10 via Penguin Random House.

