Prince Harry Braves The Rain In 1st Photo After Book Excerpt About William Allegedly Attacking Him Released

The rain won’t stop Prince Harry! The prince, 38, was seen taking his and Meghan Markle’s dog Pula to play during a downpour in California on Wednesday, January 4. Harry was seen bundled up in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The shots of Harry and Pula were the first photos of the Duke Of Sussex released after an excerpt of his upcoming memoir Spare was detailed by The Guardian.

Harry was seen bundled up from a downpour with the labrador in California. He had a black raincoat and sweats on, as he was seen taking Pula out of the car. He also wore a large pair of olive green rainboots and a gray beanie. He also carried a toy to help him play fetch with the pup! Despite the poor weather, Harry’s dog seemed to really enjoy a day out of the house.

The photos were taken hours before the excerpt, which details an alleged fight that turned physical between Harry and his brother Prince William, was reported on. Harry said that his brother, 40, argued with him about Meghan, 41, during a meeting at Nottingham Cottage. Harry claimed that the Prince of Wales called his wife “rude” and “abrasive,” before claiming that William got physical. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor,” he wrote in the book. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The excerpt was released nearly two weeks after the bombshell Netflix documentary Harry And Meghan was released. During the docu-series, which has become the most-viewed documentary on Netflix (per CNN), Harry detailed a similar argument that he got into with William. He said that he went to Sandringham House in January 2020 to discuss his and Meghan’s roles in the Royal family with William, then-Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth, but he said it got ugly. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he said.

Despite speaking out about the past issues he’s had with his family, Harry did reveal that he’s hoping to reconcile in a preview for an upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

Harry’s memoir Spare will be published on Tuesday, January 10 via Penguin Random House.