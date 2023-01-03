Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos

Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.

Both of them also wore sunglasses and Rebecca’s long curly hair was down. She held a large white and beige striped tote bag with a thick strap in the one hand she wasn’t holding in her-ex husband’s hand. In a second set of photos, Eric went shirtless and Rebecca wore a green t-shirt over a bathing suit as they enjoyed a lunch together.

This isn’t the first time Eric and Rebecca have been seen together since their divorce. The former lovebirds, who were married for 14 years, also sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year when Rebecca posted family photos and video, which can be seen below, that included Eric and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 12, and Georgia, 11, on Instagram last summer. “A pit stop in Paris ! 🇫🇷😘❣️#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus,” she wrote in one caption.

“This is us , family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️,” she wrote in another caption for a photo that showed Eric smiling and posing in a silly way near one of their daughters. The posts received a lot of support and compliments and even led to some fans asking if they were officially back together.

Before Eric and Rebecca were spotted spending time together again over the past year, the former sparked romance rumors with Rumer Willis. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was photographed hanging out with the Euphoria star to have lunch at San Vicente Bungalows in early 2022, and they even hugged as he kissed her head at one point. It seemed to be just a friendly hangout, though, since Rumer recently announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.