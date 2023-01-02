Kylie Jenner Shows Off Singing Skills At NYE Party 3 Years After ‘Rise & Shine’s Debut

Kylie Jenner, 25, gave some fans some nostalgia while showing off her singing skills once again, in a new video, which was shared by the Instagram of KardashianClips. The makeup mogul, who previously sang a now viral clip of “Rise and Shine” to her daughter Stormi, 4, took the stage at an apparent New Year’s Eve party to belt out the lyrics, “It’s coming, it’s coming, yeah” into a microphone before turning around and busting out laughing with her sister Kendall Jenner, 27, who was behind her.

It’s unclear if the clip was recorded on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day night, but the beauty, who wore a dark-colored sleeveless outfit and dangling earrings, received a lot of feedback from fans after the video went public. “After Rise and Shine, Kylie has announced her second single It’s Coming,” one fan joked in the comments of the post. “Love it when she sings,” another shared with two laughing emojis while a third wrote, “The fact that she’s so chill about acting silly makes it more hilarious 😂.”

Kylie’s new clip is one of only a handful of times that she has let her singing skills go public. The talented star’s “Rise and Shine” moment, which happened on one of her YouTube videos, inspired a lot of people to add the audio to many different internet videos and even some of her own family members, like Stormi and her nephew, Mason, 13, put their own spin on the now famous lyrics.

Kylie Jenner’s nye outfit pic.twitter.com/ftOaQGXULq — it girl (@modelsdiaryy) January 1, 2023

Before Kylie’s latest singing clip was published online, she took to Instagram to share several gorgeous photos of herself getting ready to welcome in 2023. She posed on a set of stairs while donning a black sheer bodysuit with spaghetti straps and a matching fur coat. She also had her hair up and accessorized with white stud earrings as she topped her look off with dark red lipstick. “NYE,” she captioned the post.

Kylie was also photographed walking outside in the outfit along with Stormi, who wore a black and beige plaid coat, black tights, and black boots. She added a pair of shades as she looked down and away from cameras as she and her mini me went on their way. Kendall, and couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also joined them for the eventful night, which apparently took place in Aspen, CO.