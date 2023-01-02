Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Packing On Flirty PDA In NYE Video: Watch

Kristin Cavallari, 35, and Tyler Cameron, 29, caused further romance speculation in a New Year’s Eve video. The former Laguna Beach star and Bachelorette star were spotted showing off flirty PDA on the dance floor of what appeared to be a party, in a TikTok video that’s made its way across the internet over the past day. In the clip, Tyler seemed to pull a laughing Kristin in for a hug as pals Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced around them.

In addition to the dancing video, Kaitlyn took to her own TikTok to share a clip, which can be seen below, from the same night. It featured Kristin and Tyler introducing themselves to the camera and joking around about who they thought would get the “most f*cked up” on the New Year’s eve night. Kristin wore a black sleeveless dress with a slit and black wraparound heels during the festivities while Tyler wore a gray blazer over a black top and pants.

Kristin and Tyler were also joined by Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes at the party, and in another video from the same night, which can be seen below, Jason asked Tyler why he was in Nashville, TN and if he was single. The reality star refused to answer at first as he sat on a couch in the clip, which was filmed and shared by Jason on his Instagram story, and even turned some questions around on him, including some about his relationship with Kaitlyn. He eventually answered by saying, “Single since, yeah, this year,” before Jason went on to ask him again why he was in Nashville.

“Uh, I love the smell of burnt pine,” he cheekily said. The video was deleted shortly after it was posted, but fans still shared it enough for there to be reactions from followers. “Jason was just trying to tease Tyler about being there with Kristin,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I just think it’s funny how they both deflect.”

Kristin and Tyler’s latest night out comes after they sparked romance speculation in Apr. 2022 when they were spotted kissing while filming an ad for Kristin’s Uncommon James brand. It promoted the Untamed Collection and the good-looking duo had fun at a bar and took part in a full-on makeout session as music played over the final video. Kristin spoke out about working with him shortly after but denied anything serious was going on between them at the time.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she told Entertainment Tonight about working with Tyler. “There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. … Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”