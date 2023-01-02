Hailey Bieber Dances In Cut Out Mini Dress Alongside Justin In Cute NYE Video: Watch

Hailey Bieber stunned on New Year’s Eve! The model, 25, gave her Instagram followers a look at her black mini dress with front and back cutouts in an Instagram dump shared to her feed on Monday, January 2. Hailey first showed off a look at the back of the dress, which included an exposed thong detail, before sharing other moments from the party in Aspen, Colorado with husband Justin Bieber as well as pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

She belted out the lyrics to Tame Impala‘s “The Less I Know The Better,” which was released in 2015 and details a male partner hearing about his girlfriend allegedly cheating. Donning a cheesy cardboard “Happy New Year” headband, Hailey was clearly having a blast as she shimmied and danced to the music, jumping up-and-down to show off her sheer tights and pink platform sneakers. The BareMinerals spokesperson also channeled an ’80s vibe with a large pair of gold earrings with diamond details, which she also appeared to sport when skiing. “Holiday Dump…best times. best friends. Happy New Year,” she wrote in the caption.

In other photos, Justin and Hailey could be seen snuggling as they bundled up in black puffers (hers by The North Face) on a snowy mountain after getting in some time on the slopes. It also appeared that the fit model indulged in some chocolate glazed donuts from a local bakery, shared some quality time with their dog (either Oscar or new puppy Piggy), and went for a hike in beautiful Aspen! The Rhode Beauty founder’s skin was simply glowing in all of the images posted, including another where she wore a bright red winter coat by Polo Ralph Lauren.

Plenty of her followers commented on the dump, including one who wrote, “Happy new year!!!!!” Others sweetly added, “You’re the cutest” and “MVP OF NEW YEARS.”