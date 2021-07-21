Hailey Bieber’s MUA Denika Bedrossian Shares Step-By-Step Tutorial To Achieve The Star’s Summer Glow

Hailey Bieber’s beauty is enviable & her makeup artist Denika Bedrossian gave HL readers an EXCLUSIVE step-by-step get her exact summer glow using bareMinerals!

Hailey Bieber‘s skin is flawless, and much of that is due to her choice in makeup brands. The bareMinerals ambassador has chosen the clean beauty coat her skin with ingredients that are not harmful to humans and health. “All the products do double duty with built in incredible ingredients that work from the inside out,” Hailey’s beloved makeup artist Denika Bedrossian told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Why not use products that will not only improve, but also strengthen your skin?”

Denika, who frequently works with Hailey and did her ultra-glowy 2019 Met Gala look, gave HollywoodLife followers a quick and easy step-by-step tutorial to achieving that airbrushed summer glow that her client loves to rock, using bareMinerals. “I think we are all looking for a fresh, hydrated, clean and subtle look for summer. Adding small hints of color is a perfect blend of modern and classic, and couldn’t be easier or more beautiful,” she said of the final look, which was inspired by one of Hailey’s “Get Ready With Me” episodes.

“When I have the pleasure of working with Hailey, the goal is to make her natural beauty shine through with subtle enhancements,” Denika explained. “She takes such good care of her skin, so I like to keep that as the focus and just add where needed.”

Face, First

“We started with foundation already prepped. I love using the COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer from bareMinerals — it’s subtle, and offers skincare, complexion and sun protection all in one,” Denika detailed. “Next I applied the ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer in areas for more coverage or on the eye lids as a base. Then we dusted on the new ORIGINAL MINERAL VEIL Pressed Setting Powder just in the t-zone and areas that may need a little extra softness, using the Supreme Finisher brush.”

Onto The Eyes

“For the eyes, we went in with the new MINERALIST Eyeshadow Palette in Ultranatural and Rosewood. We used the shade Ecru from the Ultranatural Palette to add a soft brightness under the brow bone and Sandstone on the eyelids for a soft wash of color. Then we followed with Primrose from the Rosewood Palette to warm the crease and create dimension.”

Creating A Wing

“To create a wing, we went in with the new MINERALIST Lasting Eyeliner in Garnet. We used tape to show an easy way to create a wing, but use whatever method is easier for you. After layering Garnet, we added a bit of shade Wildflower shadow on top to create a deeper tone.”

Away We Glow

“For complexion, we went in with the Endless Summer Pressed Bronzer in Faux Tan for warmth, added a bit of the Endless Glow Pressed Highlight in the shade Free for more warmth, plus the shade Whimsey for a pop of pink shimmer. This shined through with the GEN NUDE Blush in On the Mauve applied on the apples of the cheeks.”

Seal It

“Lastly, we added a final dusting of the ORIGINAL MINERAL VEIL Pressed Setting Powder to add a ‘filtered’ finish to the skin before a generous coat of the amazing STRENGTH & LENGTH Mascara for depth around the eyes. This bareMinerals mascara is infused with a serum that delivers up to 65% fuller-looking lashes and up to 39% longer-looking lashes in 8 weeks.”