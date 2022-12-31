Lori Loughlin Bundles Up In Aspen With Husband Mossimo Giannulli As They Go Shopping Before NYE: Rare Photos

Lori Loughlin, 58, and Mossimo Giannulli, 59, embraced the winter season during a trip to Aspen, Colorado this week. The actress and her husband were photographed walking outside before entering a Louis Vuitton store to do some shopping in the area. They were both bundled up in black coats, black pants, and boots as they walked beside each other and shared smiles, and Lori topped off her look with a knit cap and sunglasses.

Lori and Mossimo’s latest outing comes just a few months after Lori made headlines for booking her first movie since they both finished serving prison time for their part in the now infamous college admissions scandal. She is set to star in the Great American Family TV movie Fall Into Winter, which will air in Jan. 2023. It’s her first movie since 2018.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement in Sept. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

The Full House star, who was released from prison in Dec. 2020, also previously starred in the television series, When Hope Calls, and seems determined to continue her career despite her controversial past. Her former co-star Paul Greene recently spoke out about his close friendship with Lori and how he still keeps in touch with her despite them no longer working together. “I do [keep in touch with her],” he told Us Weekly earlier this month before further going into detail about a difficult situation she helped him with.

“When my mom fell and hit her head a few years ago and she was in a pretty bad place [and] we didn’t know if she was gonna make it, Lori was there the most for me during that time,” he explained. “We were on When Calls the Heart at the same time, and then throughout everything that was going on, I stayed in touch with her just to check on her and see how she was doing.”