Brielle Biermann Stuns While Posing On A Yacht In Strapless Pink Bikini: Photos

Brielle Biermann showed off her assets as she dreamed about moving to an island in her latest Instagram post.

December 29, 2022 3:05PM EST
Image Credit: MEGA

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, is turning up the heat on Instagram! The gorgeous entrepreneur and influencer took to her page on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to share her latest bikini pictures, which showed her posing on the railing of a boat in the middle of the deep blue ocean. The 25-year-old modeled a light pink strapless string bikini from her mother’s swimwear brand, Salty K, that showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

The brunette beauty posed in a variety of ways, making sure to show off all angles of her toned body. Brielle also made sure to give a glimpse of her bodacious behind by turning around to bear it all in the tiny bikini bottoms. She accessorized with stacked bracelets and black shades. In the caption of the post, she joked about always being in a bathing suit near the water. “at this point, i need to live on an island,” she wrote with heart and wave emojis. “who’s joining me?”

Brielle has shared bikini shots all fall long, most recently posing in one at the beginning of December. In the Dec. 6 post, she showed off her curves in another teeny pink bikini from her mother’s line as she straddled and kneeled on a paddle board. She beamed with joy as she smiled wide and as small waves crashed behind her.

Before that, Brielle admitted she was “missing summer” in a post from November that showed her teasing the camera in an orange bikini top and leggings. She wore the triangle bikini top upside down to accentuate her chest and keep up with the trends. She accessorized with silver bracelets and layered necklaces, and she shot the camera a tantalizing look as she held her head with one hand.

Aside from modeling for her mom’s swimwear line, Brielle partnered with Kim and her sister Ariana to create a 100% cruelty-free makeup line, KAB Cosmetics. She also collaborated with the popular fast fashion brand Shein this year. In addition, she has appeared on The Real Housewives, including the “Bravo Kids” special of Watch What Happens Live in 2021.

