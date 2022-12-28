Eva Mendes Rocks Dramatic New Red Hair Makeover For 2023: Before & After Pics

Eva Mendes is red hot with red hair! The 48-year-old actress decided to change up her hair to end the year and dyed her caramel brown locks (seen in the second photo below) to a reddish-orange color. “Mira esto! I went red,” she captioned a super up-close photo of herself she shared on Instagram on Dec. 28, which highlighted her new ‘do.

As seen below, Eva has naturally brown hair, which she’s lightened, darkened, and highlighted throughout her career. Over the summer, she debuted nearly blonde locks and revealed she had it done while she was in London. By fall time, her hair had transitioned back to a golden brown color.

The Desperate Housewives alum made her first red hair announcement on Dec. 24 in a video (seen below) that showed her running her hands through it. In the caption of the video, she wished her followers a happy holiday season and reminded people not to believe everything they see on the internet. “Whatever you celebrate or don’t celebrate, if you’re with friends and family or flying solo , I’m sending you loads of love during this time. I know how hard it can be for some,” she penned.

“Don’t let Instagram trick you -we’re all dealing with our own sh*t. Some more extreme, of course, but we’re all in this madness together,” the mom of two continued. “For me personally, I don’t care much for acting ‘merry’ or ‘happy ‘ -as long as I stay grateful I’ll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won’t torture others with them but I won’t hide them either.”

Not only has Eva experimented with hair colors, but she has also changed her hairstyle every now and then. In 2020, she chopped off her hair so that it didn’t go past her shoulders. Although Eva has since deleted several of her posts from the time, her hair stylist, Giannandrea, still has a video of the haircut on his Instagram, which can be seen here. Expressing his shock about Eva’s decision to get the chop, he wrote, “Anew decade anew look and a first ever for @evamendes short haircut!!!! I was stunned when she asked for me to and here she’s all chic a modern designer business woman and cool mama!”