Princess Charlotte, 7, ‘Steals The Show’ At Royal Carols Concert While Matching With Mom In Red: Watch

The Royal kids are always stealing the spotlight with their cuteness! Most recently, Princess Charlotte captivated the crowd during the Together At Christmas carol concert special that aired on Christmas Eve in the UK on ITV. The young royal’s mom, Kate Middleton, opened up the show with a speech that remembered Queen Elizabeth II and honored her legacy, as the family prepared to spend their first festive season since her passing. It was late in the program that Princess Charlotte stole the show in an incredibly cute moment!

Look at Princess Charlotte’s excitement when Hugh Bonneville (who starred in the Paddington films) takes the stage at #TogetherAtChristmas 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/tigh2ELHTA — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 24, 2022

The 7-year-old’s face lit up when Hugh Bonneville, who starred in the Paddington The Bear films, took the stage. Recall, the lovable bear joined forced with the Queen to launch her televised Jubilee concert earlier this year and the sketch was the last time many people in the UK saw the Queen up close before she died. The bear has since become symbolic as the nation mourned her death. At the event, a Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, as well. Charlotte’s face filled with glee and excitement at the reference, and the cameras caught her looking up at her mom during the sweet moment.

The youngster twinned with her mom for the special evening, with both ladies rocking long burgundy coats. Charlotte’s hair was pulled back in a pretty braid, while Kate wore her signature blowout. Prince William seemingly complemented his leading ladies, in a burgundy tie. Prince George was also in attendance for the televised event and sang along to the many performances throughout the evening.

The Princess Of Wales opened up the event with a meaningful speech, during which she remembered the Queen. “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” Kate told the crowd of over 1,800 people. “Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

The Windsors looked bright-eyed, despite the loss, on Christmas Day, when they stepped out a unit for the traditional walk to church service. Prince Louis, 4, made his official Royal Christmas debut, and King Charles addressed the nation on the holiday for the first time as king.