North West Performs ‘My Snowman & Me’ With Sia At KarJenner Christmas Eve Bash: Watch

Go Northie! The eldest Kardashian-West child had no fear as she took the decked out stage alongside Grammy-nominated singer Sia to perform her song ‘My Snowman & Me’ at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party last night. North West and the Australian crooner stood in a life size gift box and sang the holiday tune as proud mom Kim Kardashian took videos of the whole thing! Sia dressed elegantly in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, and North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble. “@Siamusic and North performing Snowman,” Kim wrote on the IG Story, while sister Khloé Kardashian shared similar footage, writing, “We love you @siamusic.”

North appeared to have the time of her life at the KarJenner annual bash, as Kim posted several fun TikToks starring her oldest daughter throughout the evening. In one, North was joined by her mom, her aunt Kylie Jenner and friend to dance along to Pink Pantheress’ ‘Boy’s A Liar.’ In another clip, North and Kim showed off their full looks in front of the epic red decor from the Mindy Weiss-planned event. The mother-daughter besties both opted for sparkles, as the 9-year-old wore a dark sequin shirt and pant set, while Kim stunned in a silver sparkling gown. She also brought back her brunette locks for the occasion, after months of life as a blonde.

After North and Sia performed, the Australian star went on to sing her hit ‘Chandelier’ for the star-studded crowd. The theme of the lavish party was red, and the event was lined with dozens of twinkling red Christmas trees and red stringed lights. Tables were draped with red tablecloths and topped with endless plates of appetizers, cookies, cakes, and other festive sweets. Kim posed with Jennifer Meyer in a photo, while the two enjoyed hot dogs and champagne.

North was also joined by her cousins, Penelope Disick, True Thompson and Stormi Webster at the event and each child seemed to be inspired by their mom’s looks for the evening, as well. Penelope looked so grown up in a white tulle dress, which her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, similarly opted for. True had a big red bow and red dress on, like Khloe, who rocked a strapless red gown; and Stormi twinned with her mom, Kylie Jenner, in Mugler. It really was a fashion-forward fete!