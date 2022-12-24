Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Take Her Kids To Museum On Christmas Eve: Photo

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending some quality time with Zooey’s kids this Christmas Eve! The adorable couple — who are going into their fourth Christmas together — was spotted taking Zooey’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, to Los Angeles’ LACMA art museum on Dec. 24. They were accompanied by Zooey’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

Zooey, 42, has a 7-year-old daughter named Elsie and a 5-year-old son named Charlie who were both garbed in festive attire for the holiday outing. Elsie donned pink tights printed with holiday symbols such as Santa and snowmen under a red skirt with a pink and green cardigan on top that had Santa printed on it. Her younger brother looked adorable in pink pants and a red and navy blue flannel.

Zooey and Jonathan, 44, also dressed for the holiday. The actress wore a plaid skirt with a black sweater while her HGTV star beau had a cozy Christmas sweater on that had Rudolph’s face on the front. The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they interacted with the kids and waited for their car at the valet parking stand.

Last month, Zooey gushed about how “amazing” of a stepdad Jonathan is to her kids while speaking with TODAY. “I’m a magician, former clown, I can build stuff, I mean, pretty good,” the Property Brothers star said in reply to her compliment.

This holiday season is extra exciting for Zooey and Jonathan this year, as they both appeared in the White House Christmas special that aired earlier this month. They are also hosting Christmas for the first time in their new home.

“Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families,” she told PEOPLE on Dec. 19. “We’ve just moved into a new home so we’re so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here.”

She also revealed her favorite family holiday activity: Baking. “I love baking with my kids. A lot of times I’m touring during Christmas, but She &Him is not touring this year, so hopefully we’ll get a little bit of caroling in, and I love making Christmas cookies,” she noted. She & Him is Zooey’s musical duo. She sings and plays a few instruments while her musical partner, M. Ward, plays guitar and produces their music. The group has an Australian tour coming up in 2023.