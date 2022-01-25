Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Meet Up With Her Ex Husband To Exchange The Kids

The ‘New Girl’ star and her beau for a friendly reunion with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik to exchange their kids.

Zooey Deschanel, 42, and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, 43, had a cordial meet with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 49, while giving the producer he and Zooey’s two kids: Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 4. The exes seemed friendly, and everyone looked like it was a pleasant and short meet up on Monday January 24 in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Zooey and Jacob seemed like doting parents, while the actress gave the kids to their dad.

Everyone was dressed in pretty casual clothes for the Los Angeles meet-up. Zooey stunned in a hot pink sweatsuit, which she wore under a navy blue cardigan, along with a pair of boots. Jonathan rocked a maroon jacket and pair of jeans, while Jacob, who Zooey was married to from 2015 to 2019, sported a blue hoodie and a gray pair of pants. Both the kids adorably held onto stuffed animals, while they got ready to go into their dad’s car. In one photo, Zooey gave her a daughter a big hug, in a sweet mommy moment.

Zooey and Jonathan have been dating since 2019, and the pair have had plenty of outings with Zooey’s son and daughter. The 500 Days of Summer actress and Property Brothers star brought Charlie and Elsie out to DisneyLand for a magical day out back in September. They all seemed like they were having a great time in the “Happiest Place on Earth” together!

Of course, Zooey and Jonathan have had plenty of romantic evenings out on the town with just the two of them. Zooey celebrated having a “wonderful adventure” with her boyfriend of two years back in July, when the couple took a romantic trip out to San Francisco together. The actress celebrated all the sight-seeing, as well as yummy restaurants that the pair got to do on the long weekend. More recently, the pair had a date night out at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where Jonathan looked handsome in a navy suit, while Zooey stunned in a flowery dress.