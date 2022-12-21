Catelynn Lowell Admits She Wants Husband Tyler Baltierra To Sign Up For OnlyFans

Reality TV personality Catelynn Lowell, 30, told E! News that she’s so impressed by her husband, Tyler Baltierra‘s fitness journey that she’s attempted to convince him to sign up for OnlyFans to generate more cash flow. “I’m trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans,” she told the outlet on Dec. 21. “Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We’ll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans.”

She was so enthusiastic about the idea that Catelynn even offered to take the photos for the raunchy website. Tyler, who the Teen Mom OG star has been married to since 2015, has been documenting his weight loss transformation via Instagram over the last year. Catelynn gushed to E! that her hubby being so motivated to workout has, in turn, inspired her. “I mean it’s inspired me to go to the gym,” she shared. “I go to the gym five days a week now.”

The 30-year-old noted that Tyler’s gym routine has been beneficial for his mental health. “I think it’s good for his mental health and I’m glad to see that he’s just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he’s succeeding and getting stronger,” the mom-of-four said before adding, “Boy he look good!” Tyler took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to reveal that he lost 24 pounds while working out. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!”, he captioned the before-and-after snapshot.

Later in the interview, Catelynn gave viewers her inside tips on having a healthier relationship with their partners. “Work on yourselves as individuals and come together as a team,” she advised. When sharing the work she and Tyler have had to do, Catelynn attributed going to therapy as one of their tools. “It’s been lots of therapy, it’s been lots of couples therapy,” she continued. The Conquering Chaos author also revealed that it also took some “hard conversations” to grow to the place where they are now. “You either grow apart or you grow together and thankfully Ty and I have grown together,” she noted.

Tyler and his wife have welcomed four kids: Carolyn, 13, Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1. Carolyn (AKA Carly) is their biological child that they placed for adoption on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The couple rose to stardom when they appeared on the show 13 years ago and have continued to share their lives publicly on Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and Teen Mom OG Aftershow.