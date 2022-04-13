Catelynn Baltierra Gushes Over Shirtless Tyler Feeding Baby Rya In New Video

Catelynn Baltierra shared an adorable black and white video of her husband Tyler happily sitting in a chair and feeding their seven-month-old daughter Rya and called it ‘one of the best things’ she’s ‘ever witnessed.’

Catelynn Baltierra, 30, is embracing the precious moments her husband Tyler Baltierra, 30, and their youngest daughter Rya are having. The reality star took to Instagram to share a black and white video of the doting dad feeding the seven-month-old baby girl while shirtless on April 13. He is smiling from ear to ear while she looks at him in her baby chair and the loving wife and mom wrote about her thoughts in the captionn

“Babe, you are the best husband and daddy to our girls ❤️ watching you be a father has been one of the BEST things I have ever witnessed… thank you for loving us and choosing me everyday! I wouldn’t want to live this crazy life with anyone else!!! #myman #dilfsofinstagram #soulmate @tylerbaltierramtv,” Catelynn’s caption read.

Once she shared the epic clip, it didn’t take long for Tyler to respond with his own sweet message. “No, thank YOU! Are you kidding babe!? I wouldn’t even have the blessing of being a father if you didn’t bring our babies into this world with such courage & strength! I love you & our little family so much! ❤️😍,” he wrote.

Catelynn’s followers also doted on the photo in the comments. “He truly is! A lot of men should take some lessons by watching your show and his journey. I am so proud of you too how far you guys have come,” one follower wrote along with a red heart emoji. “omg you guys make cute babies and you guys are such good parents/so cute together. 👏🙌😍,” another wrote.

In addition to Rya, Catelynn and Tyler are the parents of daughers Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3, as well as their oldest daughter Carly, 12, whom they gave up for adoption at her birth. Catelynn recently made a surprise appearance during the final episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and explained how the birth of Raya made things a bit difficult for her family to be part of the show last year.

“[Raya] was only seven days old [when filming started], and we were originally supposed to go and bring her with us, but because of COVID and just wanting to be safe — especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that — [we realized we] needed to just focus on her,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March. “The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy. You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild. You’re trying to get on a routine, and yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there, but we wanted to be so badly.”