Tiger Woods & Son Charlie, 13, Fist Bump While Playing In Golf Tournament Together: Photo

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods were back on the golf course together over the weekend! The dynamic duo appeared to have a blast as they teed off at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla. — which hosts pro golfers and their kids —and even gave each other an encouraging fit bump on Saturday, Dec. 17, as seen below. Tiger, 46, and Charlie finished eighth out of 20 pairs in total, which is a lower ranking than their second-place finish last year.

During a post-tournament press conference, Charlie and Tiger kept it light after Charlie gave his honest thoughts on his dad’s performance. “I already knew what he was capable of. And then yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while,” he admitted. “And that kind of shocked me a little bit.” With a smile, Tiger replied, “Yeah, I used to be good. Again, it was neat to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of.”

As fans know, Tiger is still recovering from the serious car crash he got into in April 2021. He suffered severe fractures in his lower right leg and ankle that required surgery and he is still healing. In fact, he is currently dealing with swelling in his right foot and heel from a condition called plantar fasciitis, which forced him to pull out of the Hero World Challenge, an event his foundation hosts that took place between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4. Tiger is noticeably limping when he walks and was granted the use of a golf cart during the tournament so he could participate while minimizing his pain.

Charlie has a limp to match his father, as he rolled his ankle recently.

Ahead of the tournament, Tiger said he would much rather get to play golf with his son and delay his healing timeline than miss out on the sentimental experience. “I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and [getting] to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky,” he said during a chat with the press.

“Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it’s always special,” the 15-time major winner continued. “And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we’re looking forward to it.”

The famous father-son duo didn’t just limp like twins during the two-day tournament — they looked and swung like twins, too. On Saturday, they both wore pink and black ensembles consisting of black slacks, the same two-toned Nike golf shirt, black baseball caps, and seemingly matching black golf shoes. Tiger layered on a black sweater vest for his look.

On the final day of the tournament, the talented pair swapped out their pink collared shirts for red ones. Tiger once again wore a black sweater vest over his, while Charlie kept warm with a red sweater. Tiger wore the same red sweater off and on throughout the event.