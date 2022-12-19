Tamera Mowry ‘s Daughter Ariah, 8, Wants To Be Star Like Mom: I’ve Warned Her This Is ‘Work’ (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry has been in the entertainment biz since her teenage years, and she’s no stranger to stardom as a youngster. That’s why it’s not too surprising that both of her kids, Ariah Housley, 8, and Aden Housley, 10, had the urge to follow in her footsteps and take a stab at acting. “My son wanted to try, and he auditioned for a Christmas film on HBO didn’t get it, and he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t want to do this,'” Tamera laughed while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “Then, there’s my daughter who is like, ‘Mom, I wanted to be in every movie you’re in.’ So, I bet you in a couple of years we’ll definitely be seeing Ariah.”

The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge host added that there is a “part of [her] that wants to protect [her] daughter” from the industry, which can be cruel at times. She explained Ariah “felt some kind of way” after another young girl of the same age was cast to play Tamera’s daughter in her 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie, Inventing The Christmas Prince. “I was like, ‘girl, this is work!'” Tamera recalled. “I said, ‘I want to make sure that you really, really, really know what you’re doing and that you really want to do it.’ She was like, ‘Yes, Mommy, I do.'”

Unfortunately for Ariah, she wasn’t able to visit her mom on set of her new show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, but Tamera did reveal that both of her kids are excited to watch the magical baking competition series! “I was taken back to my childhood because I’ve always been a fan of Dr. Seuss. I love the rhymes, I love the little lessons always in the books,” she explained. “I think what makes this baking show different than all the other baking shows is that the contestants have have a partner that they are paired with, and in the end they win $50,000, the key to the city of Seuss and their picture on the city of Seuss’s Hall of Fame!”

The bakers are challenged each episode to create confectionary masterpieces modeled after iconic Dr. Seuss characters. “What makes this one special, too, is that the baking partners don’t know each other when they first start,” Tamera continued. The mom of two hosts the Amazon Freevee show, while Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell serve as judges.

Another extra element to the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is that some of the immaculate recipes will be made available on Amazon following each episode. “There’s something about watching a baking show and visually seeing the amazing treats, but now you actually get to experience what we what we experience as hosts and judges,” Tamera said, “It’s called Our Best Bites and the judges pick their best bite from that particular episode and put it on Amazon, and all you have to do is search for it and bake it!”

Dr. Seuss Baking Show is available now to binge-watch on Amazon Freevee!