Tamera Mowry Teases Her ‘List Of Sex Goals’ That She’ll Reveal In Her ‘Unique’ New Memoir

Tamera Mowry-Housley has lots of surprises in store for those who pick up her latest memoir. The Sister, Sister star, 44, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to spill all the tea as she discussed her new book, You Should Sit Down For This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies.

The Real alum said the one thing that fans might be the most surprised about reading in her memoir is “perhaps reading my advice for a list of sex goals and I will leave it at that.” The former Disney Channel star also explained why this book is “unique” from the others she’s published in the past which include her four-book series called Twintuition: Double Vision and Twintuition: Double Trouble which she wrote with twin sister, Tia Mowry.

“This is unique and very special as it is my first memoir!” Tamera exclaimed. “I share many deep and truly personal stories in this book that I hope inspire my readers and also help answer some questions. I know everything all of you wonder and I hope I addressed all of the questions I have received throughout the years in my memoir.”

“The experiences I have gathered throughout my life that have instilled wisdom in me. I have reached a place in my life in which I am able to open up and share my life story with the world. I always said, I wouldn’t write this memoir until I felt ready and here it is! I share with you all of my ‘Tameraisms’ defined as: A Tameraism is a bite-size drop of wisdom that can spark happiness, inspire change, and empower you to live your most delicious life,” she added.

The philanthropist and activist also spoke out about how she’d like to see more Black representation in Hollywood; not only in front if the camera but behind, as well. “I feel like we need more Black representation, especially behind the camera. Things have gotten better in my 30 years in the industry. But we still aren’t where we need to be,” she said. “As a producer myself, I know the importance of Black representation in Hollywood because when I began acting, there were no roles for little Black girls. I open up about this in my memoir and discuss my journey and struggles facing racism as a child and an adult in Hollywood.”

In Tamera’s memoir, which was released October 4, the actress sheds her “good girl” image to empower other women to step up to life’s unexpected turns and surprised, and to make it all work. The memoir is filled with Tamera’s lifelong memories from before Sister, Sister to where she is now at this point in her life.

You Should Sit Down For This is available now.