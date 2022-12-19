Alyssa Milano Goes Makeup-Free In New Photo Without Any Filters On Her 50th Birthday

Image Credit: SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock

Alyssa Milano is 50 and fabulous! The Charmed alum turned the big 5-0 on Monday, Dec. 19 and celebrated by sharing a makeup-free selfie and a heartfelt note. “This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up,” she captioned the picture of herself lying in a bed fitted with a gray sheet and white pillow. “I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.”

“I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time,” she continued before speaking positively about her future. “There’s still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back at where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed.”

Just days before her birthday, Alyssa took to Instagram to wish her husband, David Bugliari, a happy birthday. The adorable pair sat together in an extra-large, kingly-looking golden chair that was carved with whimsical designs and finished with plush red fabric. Alyssa appeared to go make-up free in the sweet snapshot as well.

It’s no argument that Alyssa’s skin looks remarkable, and she has been honest about how she keeps a youthful glow: Botox. In 2021, the Mistresses actress shared a TikTok video to answer a fan’s question about how she has such nice skin. “What do you use for wrinkles?” the user asked. “Botox,” Alyssa replied with a wink.

Alyssa rose to fame in 1984 as a child star when she landed a role in the popular sitcom Who’s the Boss? — a series that had a reboot announced in 2020, although very little information is known at the time of this writing. In November, Alyssa reunited with her Who’s the Boss? co-stars Tony Danza, Rhoda Gemignani, and Danny Pinaturo. She seemed to hint that the reboot has taken off, as she captioned the photo, “Getting closer. If you know what I mean.”