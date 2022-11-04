Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show

Thirty years after 'Who's The Boss?' aired its last episode, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro proved that Tony Danza still was the 'boss' of their hearts by reuniting with him in Los Angeles.

November 4, 2022 12:13PM EDT
Image Credit: Mario Casilli / TV Guide / Columbia Pictures Television / Everett Collection

A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.

All this reunion was missing was Judith Light, who played Angela (sadly, Katherine Helmond, who played Mona on the show, passed away in 2019). Alyssa, who was happy to see her friend and his new cabaret production, gave it a great review. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile—go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good,” Alyssa said of the show.

Tony Danza’s Standards & Stories wraps up on Nov. 5. With a four-piece band, Tony treats the audience to “a recital of his favorite standard love songs intercut with special memories, from meeting with Frank Sinatra a.k.a. … to his friendship with Robert De Niro and Sammy Cahn,” writes LATFUSA’s review of the show. “The night had a warm feeling because it was so personal, something we don’t see too often,” wrote the reviewer. “It also had a touch of nostalgia. [Tony] made references to his two long-running series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss, but the focus was on his cabaret act.”

Tony, Alyssa, and Danny (Mario Casilli / TV Guide / Columbia Pictures Television / Everett Collection)

One of the top comments on Alyssa’s IG post was from Christy Clarson Romano. “OMG! Reboot????” she asked. Alyssa hinted that there was a possible Who’s The Boss sequel show in the works when speaking with Fox 5’s Good Day New York. “We’re actually developing a reboot, well it’s more of a sequel, and we’ve been developing it now for a couple of years,” she said, per Screen Rant. “The pandemic sort of put everything on hold, but we’re hopeful that before I’m in my 70s, we’ll be able to.”

The original Who’s The Boss? – which ran on ABC from 1984-1992 – saw Danza play Tony Micelli, a retired Major League Baseball player who moves to Fairfield, Connecticut with his daughter, Samantha (Milano). Tony works as a live-in housekeeper for a divorced advertising executive, Angela Bower (Judith Light), and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro). Also making frequent appearances is Angela’s feisty mother, Mona Robinson (Katherine Helmond). The series racked up numerous award nominations and won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award before coming to a close.

