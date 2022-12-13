Kristin Chenoweth & Fiance Josh Bryant Hold Hands While Out After Halting Wedding Plans

Holiday date night! Kristin Chenoweth and her fiancé Josh Bryant had a romantic evening out in Beverly Hills on Monday, December 12. The actress, 54, and musician, 40, seemed like they had a lovely date, while they also got some holiday shopping done, as they were seen holding hands as they headed from store to store. The engaged pair seemed overjoyed.

Kristin looked gorgeous as she rocked a puffy, pink vest over an all-black outfit, which included a cozy-looking hat. She completed her outfit with a festive-looking pair of silver, shiny boots. She also carried a purse with her, which is necessary for a shopping date. Josh rocked a green camo hoodie over a pair of black jeans and brown sneakers as they went for a stroll.

The outing came nearly five months after it was reported that the couple had put their marriage plans on hold after getting engaged in October 2021, when Josh proposed on the roof of New York City’s Rainbow Room. Sources close to the pair revealed that they had decided to postpone their wedding to People in July. Despite putting the wedding on pause, the pair are clearly still very happy together! The couple have been dating since August 2018, after first meeting when Josh’s band was playing at the Wicked star’s niece’s wedding.

Even if their wedding plans are on the back burner, the couple are still definitely head-over-heels for one another. After Josh proposed, the pair both gushed about one another in an interview with Vogue. “I’ve been the runaway bride,” Kristin quipped. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.” Josh similarly showed his appreciation for Kristin, calling her his “best friend” and “soulmate,” to the outlet. “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!” he said.