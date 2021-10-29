Josh Bryant: 5 Things About The Man Engaged To Kristin Chenoweth

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth happily accepted her boyfriend Josh Bryant’s proposal on Oct. 27, and now fans want to know more. Here are 5 things to know about Kristin’s future hubby!

Kristin Chenoweth just got engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Bryant after three years of dating and now, fans of the Wicked star want to know — who is the man who’s been on her arm all this time?

Below we take a closer look at the country music guitarist soon to walk down the aisle with our favorite Broadway queen and find out 5 things to know about her beau-to-be!

Josh is from the south

Josh was born and raised in Arkansas and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. He definitely has some traditional “southern boy” tendencies he loves to share on his Instagram page, like going hunting and fishing with his dad and sharing photos with friends and family. He also shares some sweet pics of his parents and grandparents to his social media, often honoring his grandfather who served in the military.

He’s a musician

Josh began working as a lead guitarist back in 2012 when he and his friends formed a band called Backroad Anthem. They are a country rock band and have performed in numerous venues with many followers. The 6-man group is based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas and have opened for numerous artists like Chris Young and Josh Turner. According to the band’s Instagram, the group has an EP, Feel This Night, soon available for fans to pre-order.

He’s 14 years younger than Kristin

Kristin initially met Josh at her niece’s wedding in 2016 where his band was playing. After Kristin’s nephew hired the band for his 2018 wedding, the two were smitten ever since, even though Kristin is 53 and Josh is 39. Although they have an age difference, that doesn’t seem to bother the couple, as they continue to benefit from each other.

“My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I’m good at TikTok,” she joked with PEOPLE in Nov. 2020. “I didn’t know what TikTok was, I didn’t necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help.”

Their relationship grew during quarantine

Although the coronavirus pandemic lockdown tore many couples apart, Kristin and Josh actually thrived together, growing their relationship in the process. “We managed to stay creative and still have a good time,” Kristin told PEOPLE in Nov. 2020, sharing that the couple had fun making TikToks together. They also had fun … doing other things … as the Tony-winning star answered some juicy sex life questions from Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in May 2020. “You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great,” she said at the time. “But it’s been great — don’t be confused!”

He’s a newfound Broadway lover

Although Josh is more familiar with country music, the 38-year-old has been accompanying his bride-to-be on numerous outings on Broadway, seeing popular shows like The Lion King, Aladdin, Come From Away and more. “Took @joshbguitar to one of his very first shows to celebrate Broadway reopening!” Kristin wrote in the caption of a recent post. Looks like Josh is learning — and enjoying — the ropes of his fiancée’s place of passion!