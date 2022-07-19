Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Reportedly Pausing Wedding Plans 8 Mos. After Proposal

Over eight months after their engagement, Kristin Chenoweth, 53, and Josh Bryant, 39, have hit pause on their wedding plans, according to People. The Broadway legend and the musician have reportedly postponed the day they’ll say “I do.” The couple, who appear to still be together, haven’t addressed this news yet. But Kristin did share a photo to her Instagram Story on July 19 of the couple linking arms while walking down a hallway in fancy clothes.

Kristin and Josh got engaged on October 27 after three years of dating. Josh proposed on the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room with a stunning three-stone Halo ring. Kristin shared a few post-engagement photos to Instagram, writing, “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

The Wicked star also spoke about the engagement in an interview with Vogue published two days after Josh popped the question. “I’ve been the runaway bride,” Kristin said. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.” Josh also chimed in during the interview, saying, “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”

Kristin met her beau at her niece’s wedding in 2016. Josh was there performing as a member of the band Backroad Anthem. They crossed paths two years later at Kristin’s nephew’s wedding and began officially dating in August 2018. Kristin’s never been married before, though she was engaged to actor Marc Kudisch in 1998, but they called things off in 2001.