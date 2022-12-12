Patrick Dempsey Shaves His Head After Dyeing Locks Platinum Blonde For Role: Watch

Patrick Dempsey has switched up his hairdo once again! After going platinum blonde for a movie role, the 56-year-old actor shaved his head to remove the dyed color in a black-and-white video shared by his wife Jillian Dempsey to Instagram on December 11. Patrick used clippers to shave his hair while rocking some sexy facial scruff. Jillian captioned the footage, “Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh! P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling.”

On September 9, the Grey’s Anatomy alum debuted the platinum blonde hairdo (which is for a movie where he plays an Italian race car driver) at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where he received a Disney Legends award. Patrick told Variety at the event that his hair would be blonde for “a few more months” and he also called the new look “great.”

“It’s fun to do something different and you know, unfortunately or fortunately, I’m known for my hair, so this has really jacked up a lot of people,” the Disenchanted star said. “They don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it,” he noted. Patrick also confirmed that blondes do have more fun than brunettes. “I have to tell you, it’s true. I’m in Italy driving racecars so I can’t complain,” he said in the interview.

patrick dempsey disney legend !! pic.twitter.com/bF8BeCg1rN — jeannie (@shepscrvb) September 9, 2022

Patrick dyed his hair platinum blonde for Michael Mann’s Ferrari, in which he plays Piero Taruffi, an Italian racecar driver who was at the peak of his career in the mid-1900s. Patrick’s co-stars in the upcoming film include Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley.