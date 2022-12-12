Lily Collins Calls Seeing Dad Phil’s Final Performance With Genesis ‘Emotional’ & ‘Magical’

Lily Collins was incredibly proud of her dad Phil as he performed his final shows with his classic rock outfit Genesis in March 2022. The actress, 33, opened up about what it was like to see the “Land Of Confusion” rocker, 71, retire from performing during an interview on The View on Monday, December 12.

More About Lily Collins How To DIY An ‘Emily In Paris’ Halloween Costume For Under $40

.@lilycollins shares about seeing her father, legendary musician Phil Collins, perform his final concert with Genesis. "It was emotional, to say the least. It was magical. It was so wonderful." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/v3byih8zKn — The View (@TheView) December 12, 2022

Naturally, the Emily in Paris star said that the band’s final performance at London’s O2 arena brought on a lot of feelings, but it was also surreal because Genesis has become a bit of a family affair. “It was emotional, to say the least. It was magical. It was so wonderful, and my little brother Nicholas is his drummer now, which is crazy,” she said.

Lily proceeded to talk about her brother and how proud she is of seeing how far he’s come with all of these years of drumming and seeing the world with a bunch of different bands. “He has his own band. He played for Genesis. He played for my dad solo as well. It’s wild,” she said. “He’s 21, and he was on tour when he was 16. He’s been playing since he was 2, and I used to be like, ‘Shh, shut up!’ It was so noisy.”

The ladies of The View asked Lily what her dad thought of her acting work, including Emily in Paris, and she mentioned that he’s equally as impressed with her work, as she is with his. “It’s a mutual love pride fest,” she said.

When the final Genesis show happened, Lily took to her Instagram to celebrate that chapter closing on her father’s life, extending thanks to the band, her dad and her brother. “To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever,” she wrote in the caption. “So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end.”

Lily is Phil’s third of five children. He shares her with his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, who he was married to from 1984 to 1994. Phil is also a dad to Joely Collins, 50, who he adopted after marrying Andrea Bertorelli. Phil and Andrea had his oldest son Simon, 46. He shares Nicholas (as well as his younger brother Matthew, 18), with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey. Besides Phil and Genesis, Nicholas drums for his own band Better Stangers. The alternative rockers put out their most recent single “Raincheck” on December 2.