Diddy Holds Hands With Shawntya Joseph On Date Night 1 Day Before Baby No. 7 News

Sean “P. Diddy” Love Combs has love on the brain! Newly surfaced photos show the 53-year-old rapper holding hands with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City on Friday, Dec. 9 — one day before he announced his seventh child was born to another woman. The photos, seen here, show Diddy and Shawntya, who is in her 20s, walking hand-in-hand through the Big Apple in matching black ensembles. They both wore black pants and shirts, with the “Scream & Shout” hitmaker staying warm in a puffer jacket and the Instagram model in a trench coat. They both wore raised black boots, and Shawntya, who can be seen below, completed her monotone look with a bucket hat.

Diddy — who rose to fame in the ’90s as Puff Daddy — announced he welcomed his seventh child into the world via a tweet he shared on Saturday, Dec. 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he gushed. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” The New York native did not reveal that he was expecting another child before she was born. Love’s birth certificate revealed that her mother is 28-year-old cyber-security specialist Dana Tran.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Diddy became a dad for the first time in 1993 when his then-girlfriend Misha Hylton gave birth to their only child together, son Justin. Although he has never been married, Diddy was in an off-again, on-again relationship with Kim Porter — who died of pneumonia in 2018 at age 47 — between 1998 and 2007 and welcomed three kids with her: Christian, 24, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 15. He also previously adopted Kim’s daughter, Quincy, who is 31. The Grammy winner routinely posts tributes to Kim on social media, and in 2020 said he would love her “forever” as he celebrated her birthday. Finally, he has a 16-year-old daughter named Chance with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.

Sean was last linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28. Although the pair have been very open about their relationship, including on social media, they both consider themselves single. “He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single,” Miami told XXL Magazine for their fall 2022 issue.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating,” she continued. “I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”