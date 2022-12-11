‘Yellowstone’ Recap: A Cowboy Dies During The Gathering & Jamie Plots Against John

Episode 6 of Yellowstone season 5 begins right in the midst of the gathering. Beth is already bored and annoying the heck out of John. Rip jokes that she has a “mean streak as big as this valley.” Beth admits that she does not find the land in front of her beautiful. “I don’t like to share the things I find beautiful, you know what I mean?” she says to Rip. He replies, “Every time I look at you, I know exactly what you mean.”

Mo is at home with his family when he feels his entire house shake. He goes outside and sees military helicopters flying overhead. He gets into his car and follows them. It’s the police secret service. There’s an event going on that Rainwater and Mo didn’t know about. Mo tells one of the officers that they can’t have an event on Broken Rock land without approval from Rainwater. Police are killing all the stray dogs. Mo believes that the president of the United States is coming to town. Rainwater and Mo later learn that Angela set this up.

Sarah Plants The Seed To Take Down John

Meanwhile, Jamie and Sarah can’t get enough of each other. Jamie still has a feeling Sarah has ulterior motives. She schools him and asks him why he’s not the governor of Montana. Sarah turns the conversation around with an ulterior motive: get Jamie elected governor, reinstate the lease, and push through the airport project. The look on Jamie’s shows he’s already thinking about it.

He follows her into the shower. “Help me win governor and I will give you your airport,” John whispers to Sarah. She wants to find a way to make this all happen sooner rather than later.

Summer is at the ranch by herself and sees Gator and Monica preparing the feast for the branding. Monica and Summer have a candid conversation. Monica acknowledges that Beth could easily have hated her. “I married the ranch’s heir and now the heir doesn’t want the ranch anymore,” Monica says. Monica points out that Beth has defended her over and over. Monica loves Kayce and is no threat to the ranch, which Beth knows.

Emmett Dies During The Gathering

Rip brings Beth to a quiet meadow he found over a year ago. He’s got a flask and cigarettes waiting for her. “I could live here and never see another person in my whole life but you,” Beth says. “I don’t need anything else.”

The next morning, John finds Emmett Walsh dead. John says his goodbyes and admits that he “couldn’t think of a better way to die.” Rip helps get the other cowboys rounded up so John can deal with this. John rushes back to Emmett’s wife so he can tell her himself. When he breaks the news, a camera catches the moment John consoles Emmett’s wife.

Ryan and Abby’s romance continues to get stronger. Their chemistry at the branding is electric. A girl asks Carter to dance. He’s nervous and admits that he doesn’t know how. The girl says she’ll teach him. John asks Summer to dance, but she turns him down because he’s sending mixed signals. He then goes over to ask Lynelle to dance.

Jamie and Sarah see a news report about why John refuses to meet with the President. The report talks about Emmett’s death and how John was there for his wife. Jamie notes that John is “hard to beat in a fair fight.” Sarah turns to Jamie and says, “I don’t think we can let him show up to the fight, Jamie.” She’s got her claws in now!