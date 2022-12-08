‘Siesta Key’ Exclusive Clip: Madisson Gets Emotional Over ‘Pressure’ Of Trying To Conceive After Losing Son

Madisson Hausburg returns to Siesta Key: Miami Moves for the show’s Dec. 8 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. In the clip, Madisson meets up with Kelsey Owens. Their conversation begins with talk about Kelsey walking in Juliette Porter’s fashion show for Miami Swim Week, despite their previous feud. “We had drinks the other day and she asked me to do the show and I agreed to it,” Kelsey explains. “We’ve decided to move forward and let go of the past.”

Although Madisson was happy to hear that things were going well for Kelsey and Juliette, she had a lot on her mind. Madisson and her husband, Ish Soto, lost their son, Elliot, in December 2021 after he was born with a cord wrapped around his neck. She detailed the devastating stilbirth on last season’s finale of Siesta Key.

In this week’s episode, Madisson tells Kelsey that she’s still “not” doing “great,” but is excited to “socialize again” now that she’s back in Miami. “I really haven’t been socializing at all,” she admits. “It’s been seven months now since Elliot was born and it’s been pretty hard.” Madisson had been back in Los Angeles, where she lives with Ish, as they grieved the loss of their son together.

“Right now, we’re trying to conceive and it’s a really hard process in itself,” Madisson shares. “But then on top of it, I’m still grieving. It’s just not happening. I don’t understand what’s wrong with my body. It’s a lot of pressure.” While this episode was filmed over summer 2022, Madisson also recently revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she and Ish were still struggling to conceive.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in May, Madisson explained why she and Ish started trying to have another baby three months after Elliot’s death. “No baby will ever replace Elliot,” she shared. “But when I left that hospital, I didn’t just lose Elliot. I lost this version of me that was a mother, that was actively mothering. I had to go home and my breasts were filled with milk. My body was like…I need a baby. So it is definitely part of my healing process to have a living baby in my arms and to hopefully create new love.”