‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child

The MTV star took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to announce that her and Ish Soto’s son, Elliot Angel, was born still on Dec. 12.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg, 27, and husband Ish Soto are mourning the heartbreaking death of their son. Madisson announced the sad news on Instagram on Dec. 21, when she revealed that she and Ish’s baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, had died — he was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks on Dec. 12.

“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box,” Madisson wrote alongside a photo of the memory box. “It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”

“Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime,” she continued. “I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot”.

Ish, who was a producer of the MTV reality TV series, posted his own message on Instagram, calling the death of his son “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through.”

“The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days,” he wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion.”

Madisson and Ish, whose relationship was a focal point on the last season of Siesta Key, got married in October. And they announced they were expecting a baby two months prior, in August 2021.