Pregnant Keke Palmer Claps Back At Trolls Who Said She Looks ‘Ugly’ Without Makeup

Keke Palmer, 29, addressed some negative comments from trolls that were judging her appearance on Twitter on Dec. 6. The actress, who is expecting her first child, revealed she “noticed” some of the critics were calling her “ugly” without makeup, in a tweet, and had a perfect response for their unkind words. “I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real,” she wrote. “I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

The beauty followed her first tweet up with another that reiterated her point. “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she continued. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. Truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Girl let auntie tell you this: hating people ain’t happy. And happy people ain’t hating! Mmmkay #youcuteeitherway ♥️😍💫 — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) December 6, 2022

Once Keke shared her thoughts about the trolls, many of her fans responded in support. Actress Niecy Nash also wrote a sweet message of love for her. “Girl let auntie tell you this: hating people ain’t happy,” she wrote. “And happy people ain’t hating! Mmmkay #youcuteeitherway.”

Keke’s response to the trolls comes after she’s been very candid and open about her struggles with adult acne over the years. She often takes to her social media accounts to express her frustration about her skin and even revealed that Tyler Perry offered to pay for her to get treatment. “People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done,” she said in an Aug. Instagram video she posted while wearing no makeup. She also expressed that she wanted the same “INSTANT results” plastic surgeons give.

When Keke’s not busy being honest about her skin struggles, she’s revealing her pregnancy news. Although the star was initially private about getting ready to welcome a bundle of joy with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, she showed off her baby bump while confirming the rumors about her pregnancy, during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last weekend. “Honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited, guys,” she told viewers. “I’m gonna be a mom!”