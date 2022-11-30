Gwen Stefani Is Festive In Silver Outfit For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Performance

Gwen Stefani looked ready for the holiday season as she performed during the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller center. The event aired on NBC on Nov. 30, and Gwen was the first to hit the stage with a performance of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.’ She completed her look with her hair styled in big curls, parted to the side in an Old Hollywood style. She also rocked festive gold eyeshadow and deep red lipstick to polish off her holiday-inspired look. Gwen was surrounded by dancers in Santa costumes, as well.

Later on in the show, Gwen took the stage once again to sing “Under The Christmas Lights.” The singer wore a long-sleeved, red and white outfit with corset midsection and white tights. Her solo set was complete with background dancers, who all wore similar red and white outfits.

In addition to Gwen’s solo performances, she also took the stage with her husband, Blake Shelton, to sing their Christmas duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The song came out in 2017, but has been a holiday staple for Gwen and Blake in the years’ since. They’ve previously performed it during various holiday specials over the years.

The 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special also featured performances from stars like Brett Eldredge, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Dan + Shay, Alicia Keys, the Radio City Rockettes and more. It was hosted, as usual, by TODAY Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, as well as Mario Lopez. Additionally, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler appeared to do a rare, special bit together.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions in New York City, dating back to the 1930s. Along with the performances, the event will also feature the official lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. This year, the tree is 82 feet tall and 50 feet wide, hailing from Queensbury, New York. The 14-ton plant is covered with more than 50,000 lights and will be lighting up Ne York City this holiday season. The tree is topped with a Swarovski star made of 3 million crystals and visitors can see it in person throughout the month.