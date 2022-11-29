‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She & Boyfriend Bobby Scott Split

Viewers of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finally got to see why Briana DeJesus broke up with boyfriend Bobby Scott. During the Nov. 29 episode of the series, the 28-year-old confirmed they split. The long-distance relationship had a promising start, but the romance took a turn for the worse when Briana asked Bobby for space and (shocker) he actually gave it to her.

Find out where Briana and Bobby stand TONIGHT on a NEW episode of #TeenMom: The Next Chapter at 8/7c on @MTV! 👀🫶 pic.twitter.com/FQwktQ9VUb — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 29, 2022

“I’m just going to tell him we need to take some time for my mental health,” Briana explained to her friend of the season Shae. “It’s long distance so it’s a lot of effort. Space for me is, ‘I don’t want to feel the pressure of we have to communicate 24/7 or be on Facetime.’ I still want him to check up on me. Hopefully, he’ll still reach out and support me in my decision.”

After asking for space — via text message — Briana didn’t hear from Bobby for three weeks. So she reached out to him again to find out why he stopped talking to her (yes, really). When she discovered that Bobby was already in Florida she asked him if they could have a conversation face-to-face.

“I think it takes two to make a relationship work and both of us are not putting in the work,” Briana told Bobby at a coffee shop. “Maybe I’m asking for too much with the wrong person. If I’m depressed or sad, I just want my partner to show that they’re there.”

She added, “I’m not happy in this relationship right now. In my eyes, I think we are over.”

Bobby tried explaining to Briana that he was only honoring her wishes — after all, she literally asked him to give her some space — but she didn’t want to hear any of it. She later told Shae, “I need somebody there for me and he wasn’t there.”

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.